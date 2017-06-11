Sierra Leone: 'Government Will Fund 2018 Elections'

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, has informed newsmen that, he has been instructed by President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to do whatever he could to lookout for funding for the conduct of the forthcoming 2018 presidential, parliamentary and local Council elections.

Minister Momodu Kargbo made the statement yesterday at the regular weekly press briefing of the Ministry of Information and Communications in Freetown, where he disclosed that he was recently in Ghana to engage other development partners in order to raise funds for the said election.

He said everybody was concerned about the process which was the more reason the president invited him and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Palo Conteh, to put in place strategies for a peaceful conduct of the 2018 elections, which many people referred to as crucial to the maintenance of peace and strengthening of democratic process in the country.