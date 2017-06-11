Dar es Salaam — Acacia Mining has confirmed that it is in the process of retrenching its workers mostly in the security section.

Acacia communications and public relations manager Nectar Foya informed The Citizen in an email that the company will be outsourcing its security function at all three of its mines to a specialist security provider.

Acacia owns three mines - North Mara, Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi.

The company has been embroiled in a controversy over its exports on mineral concentrates.

President John Magufuli directed that the exports of mineral concentrates be banned.

He also directed that investigations into the concentrates be carried out. The company has in several incidents announced that it was suffering loss for not exporting the concentrates.

The gold miner said it was losing $1 million (£800,000) a day because of a surprise ban on copper and gold concentrate exports levied by the Tanzanian government.

Ms Foya did not say the actual number of workers to be retrenched.

But she said consultations with employees were going on.

"We have decided to outsource our security staff, because we believe that by doing so our people and assets will be protected in the best possible way," she said.

This comes in the wake of an announcement by the National Union for Mines and Energy Workers of Tanzania secretary, Mr Nicodemus Kajungu, that the company planned to lay off at least 400 workers.

Mr Kajungu spoke in a forum organised by opposition party ACT Wazalendo in the city last weekend.