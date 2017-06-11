11 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: We're in Process of Retrenching Workers - Acacia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Acacia Mining has confirmed that it is in the process of retrenching its workers mostly in the security section.

Acacia communications and public relations manager Nectar Foya informed The Citizen in an email that the company will be outsourcing its security function at all three of its mines to a specialist security provider.

Acacia owns three mines - North Mara, Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi.

The company has been embroiled in a controversy over its exports on mineral concentrates.

President John Magufuli directed that the exports of mineral concentrates be banned.

He also directed that investigations into the concentrates be carried out. The company has in several incidents announced that it was suffering loss for not exporting the concentrates.

The gold miner said it was losing $1 million (£800,000) a day because of a surprise ban on copper and gold concentrate exports levied by the Tanzanian government.

Ms Foya did not say the actual number of workers to be retrenched.

But she said consultations with employees were going on.

"We have decided to outsource our security staff, because we believe that by doing so our people and assets will be protected in the best possible way," she said.

This comes in the wake of an announcement by the National Union for Mines and Energy Workers of Tanzania secretary, Mr Nicodemus Kajungu, that the company planned to lay off at least 400 workers.

Mr Kajungu spoke in a forum organised by opposition party ACT Wazalendo in the city last weekend.

Tanzania

Plans Complete for First Agricultural Park in Tanzania

PLANS are underway to set up the country's first Agricultural Park at Kimamba in Kilosa District that will provide… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.