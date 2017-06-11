Nigeria: Be Thorough in Investigations, Oba of Benin Tells EFCC

Benin — The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate matters brought before it thoroughly before making arrests.

The Oba of Benin, who gave the charge on Friday, when he received the Benin Zonal Head of EFCC, Mailafia Yakubu, also warned the commission against intimidation and witch hunting.

He said it is imperative for corrupt individuals and organizations to be prosecuted and convicted to serve as deterrent to others.

He commended efforts of the commission in the recovery of looted funds.

Earlier, the EFCC zonal head, Mailafia Yakubu, said they were at the palace to inform the monarch of the formal opening of the commission's zonal office in Benin.