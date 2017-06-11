11 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Be Thorough in Investigations, Oba of Benin Tells EFCC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Usman A. Bello

Benin — The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate matters brought before it thoroughly before making arrests.

The Oba of Benin, who gave the charge on Friday, when he received the Benin Zonal Head of EFCC, Mailafia Yakubu, also warned the commission against intimidation and witch hunting.

He said it is imperative for corrupt individuals and organizations to be prosecuted and convicted to serve as deterrent to others.

He commended efforts of the commission in the recovery of looted funds.

Earlier, the EFCC zonal head, Mailafia Yakubu, said they were at the palace to inform the monarch of the formal opening of the commission's zonal office in Benin.

Nigeria

We Need Experienced Players in the Team - Super Eagles Captain

Super Eagles stand-in captain, Ogenyi Onazi was crestfallen when he faced the press in the post-match briefing. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.