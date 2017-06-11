11 June 2017

Nigeria: 15 Nigerian Journalists for Investigative Journalism Training

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, on Thursday announced the names of 15 Nigerian journalists to participate in the second phase of its investigative journalism training programme tagged Open Contracting Reporting Project, OCRP.

A statement released by Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director of ICIR, said the 15 journalists were selected out of nearly 80 entries received by the centre.

The shortlist, the statement said, followed a call for application rolled out on May 17, 2017.

The application required candidates to upload links of investigative stories they had previously done in addition to stating why they needed the training.

"The OCRP, an initiative of the ICIR in collaboration with the Public and Private development Centre (PPDC), and funded by the MacArthur Foundation, is aimed at building the capacity of the Nigerian media to adequately report and investigate budget and procurement issues in order to bring about transparency in contracting processes," Mr. Aiyetan said in his statement.

The first phase of the training, for Abuja-based journalists, was held in April.

The second phase of the training programme also brings together journalists from print, electronic and online media from across the country.

According to Mr. Aiyetan, the selected journalists will partake in a three-day capacity building workshop to be held in Abuja, and they would subsequently undertake a three-day hands-on internship with the PPDC.

The third stage of the programme will see the ICIR and appointed mentors work with the journalists to produce investigative content, which would be published by their news platforms.

The successful journalists selected for the training include PREMIUM TIMES' Olawoyin Oladeinde, Busari Kemi (Nigerian Bulletin), Femi Owolabi (Cable Newspaper), Namlong Theresa (Vanguard Newspaper), Ekene James (FRCN), Adebulu Taiwo (Freelancer/The Nation), and another freelance journalist, Linus Unah.

Others are Jamila H. Maiiyali (Freedom Radio), Hope Ikwe (Business Day), Fatima Page (Yobe Tv), Hauwa Gold (NAN), Innicent Duru (The Nation Newspaper), Anthony Akaeze (Tell Magazine), Gbenga Salau (Guardian Newspaper) and Egwu Ejike (Orient Daily Newspaper).

The training is scheduled to hold from July 4 to July 7 in Abuja, the Federal Capital City.

