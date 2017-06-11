Nigeria: Policeman Commits Suicide After Shooting Wife, Maid

Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed that a policeman, Sgt. Thomas Agada, has committed suicide after shooting his wife and maid.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at Masaka in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The command's spokesman, Mr. Kennedy Idirisu, told newsmen in Lafia that late Agada served at the Police command in the FCT, but resided at Masaka, where the incident occurred.

Idirisu explained that before killing himself, the deceased had shot and injured his wife and maid at their shop around De Memories Hotel in Masaka.

He said the wife and maid were currently receiving treatment at the Asokoro General Hospital in the FCT, adding that investigation had begun to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

"We cannot say for sure now what could have led to the dastardly act but we believe that the wife, currently being treated would be of great help to our investigation, once she stabilises," Idirisu said.