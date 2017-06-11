Egypt: Tiran and Sanafir Case - the One-Opinion Country

press release

The case of Egyptian- Saudi maritime border agreement, known in media as "Tiran and Sanafir"- in connection with two islands in the Red Sea that Egypt handed over to Saudi Arabia upon an agreement- constitutes a flagrant example of the state's muzzling of its opponents and silencing of all voices, expect those supporting the President and his government.

Today, the Parliament will be discussing Tiran and Sanafir agreement marking more than one year of incidents- since the signing of the agreement- which witnessed countless cases of repression, intimidation, arrest and gagging the mouth of whoever opposes the agreement; despite a ruling issued by the highest Egyptian court in Egypt that ruled the islands fall under Egyptian sovereignty. On the other hand, all views supporting the agreement were allowed to be broadly disseminated.

The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information (ANHRI) believes that such a move is part of the real trend adopted by Egypt's current regime and post June 30, 2013 stage, which is based on an unprecedented tendency to silence all parties and let the ruling government to take alone helm of power at the expense of public and personal liberties, a trend paid for by thousands of victims, whether from the dead or those languished behind bars.

ANHRI condemns the continuation of such tendency and stresses that it stands in solidarity with those who were/ are silenced by the government just because announced his rejection of the agreement.