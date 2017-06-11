Missed chances, a penalty trauma and an untimely red card summarised Kenya's agonising loss to lowly ranked Sierra Leone in their first Group F match of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played on Saturday in Freetown.

It was the biggest football match yet this year, and was followed on television by fans who hoped desperately that Kenya would launch her bid for the continental competition with victory.

In the end, Harambee Stars lost 2-1 in what was yet another poor start for Kenya in the quest to play in Africa's premier football tournament.

The loss, against a team lying 39 places below Kenya in Fifa rankings, has now complicated Kenya's chances of making another appearance at the tournament, and Stars now have to win their next five games to keep that dream alive.

Even before Stars had ventured onto the pitch, puzzling questions had been asked concerning coach Stanley Okumbi's decision to hand rookie striker Masoud Juma of Kariobangi Sharks a starting role in his first time in Kenyan colours in such a high profile match.

Juma, who had been selected to start in place of the more regular Jesse Were who is injured, has scored only two goals this season while Stephen Waruru, the other option in that position, was left on the bench despite scoring seven goals in nine league games so far.

This, and last week's outrage among fans at the realisation that Stars players take home a paltry Sh750 a day in training allowances when on national team duty, left a sour taste in the mouths of local fans.

Against Sierra Leone, everything that could possibly go wrong did, starting with a 22nd-minute conceded due to horrible defending.

Twenty minutes later, Kenya were down to 10 men as Maritzburg United defender Brian Mandela was sent off by Nigerian referee Ferdinand Udoh for a dangerous tackle on Sierra Leone striker Alhassan Kamara.

More trouble befell Kenya in the 68th minute when left back Eric "Marcelo" Ouma brought down John Kamara inside the box, gifting the hosts a penalty which was converted by Leone Stars captain Umaru Bangura.

Lead striker Michael Olunga scored via a brilliant free kick shortly after, but the final whistle confirmed Kenya's debilitating start in the qualifiers.

The players were uncharacteristically temperamental, perhaps in reaction of the referee's stern calls as well as the frustrations that come with trailing in such a high profile match.

Olunga and Ayub Timbe were caught in verbal outbursts against referee Udoh. Coach Stanley Okumbi missed the post-match interview, leaving his assistant Frank Ouna to address the media.

"Some questions are better asked to the referees. I can't tell what went wrong as at now. I have to go watch the video. Indeed it was an emotional game, and such overwhelming emotions are part of the game. It is normal for players to sometimes be too aggressive in trying to win the game," Ouna said.

"It was a tough match in very unplayable conditions. The pitch was not good for playing football, but this is Africa, you expect such when you travel."