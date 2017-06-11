11 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Opposition Camp to Table Sh29.9 Trillion Alternative Budget

Dodoma — The opposition camp in the Parliament will table a Sh29.9 trillion alternative budget in the Parliament tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday shadow minister for finance and planning Ms Halima Mdee (Kawe-Chadema) said the opposition budget priority will be on Education, industries, energy and agriculture.

Ms Mdee faulted the budget presented in the Parliament by Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Philip Mpango as unimplementable.

According to the Kawe Member of Parliament, who has been suspended from attending Parliamentary sessions until June 2018, while Dr Mpango told the Parliament that the government had the ability to collect Sh26.9 trillion from internal sources, statistics shows that the government can collect only Sh23.9 trillion.

