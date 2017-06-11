South Africa: Two 17 Year Old Girls Arrested for Alleged Murder

press release

The Police in Maake and Thohoyandou Policing areas respectively have arrested two suspect's aged 17 in two separate incidents this weekend.

In the Maake Policing area outside Tzaneen, the Police have arrested a 17 year old suspect for the alleged killing of a 21 year old man at Sofaya Village in the Sekororo area of the Maake Policing precinct this morning on the 2017-06-11 at about 01:00.

It is alleged that the suspect was on the way to the local tavern where the suspect met the deceased who wanted to rape her but she fought back, overpowered him, disarmed him of his knife and stabbed him to death.

The deceased was later found lying dead with multiple stab wounds along the tared road by the Police during their routine patrols.

The suspect have handed herself over to the Police this morning and she will appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Meanwhile in the Thohoyandou Policing precinct, the Police have arrested a 17 year old suspect for the alleged killing of her 60 year old mother at Tshivhungululu Village outside Thohoyandou.

It is alleged that, last week on the 2017-06-06 at about 16:00, the deceased was at home when she reprimanded the suspect for failing to attend school without reason. The suspect overpowered her mother and assaulted her.

The deceased was taken to the Hospital and later died.

The suspect will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court soon.

The involvement of young girls in serious criminal acts like murder is a matter of concern to us as the Police.

Parents are advised to take charge and to set boundaries and encourage responsible behaviour among their children to prevent tragic incidents like these. Police expressed serious concern about the 17-year-old girl who was walking alone in the street to a liquor outlet at midnight. It is totally unacceptable and it must be condemned in the strongest terms it deserve especially considering the prevalence of crimes against women and children in the Province.