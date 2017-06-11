Liberia: Rep. Wayee Withdraws Charges Against Rights Activist

For lack of evidence to substantiate his lawsuit, Grand Gedeh County Representative Morais Wayee has withdrawn the criminal coercion charge he filed with the Monrovia City Court against child rights activist Abraham M. Keita.

"This is to certify that a careful perusal of court records... reveals that the case was rendered "Nolle Prosequoi" by the prosecution and dismissed by the court in favor of the defendant for insufficiency of evidence and discharge him from further answering to the charge herein without day and date," a court document reads.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, May 25, the Monrovia City Court issued the charge against Keita due to a complaint filed by Representative Wayee claiming that the rights activist had accused him of raping his 13-year-old niece.

In his complaint, the lawmaker alleged that Keita, without properly investigating the rape allegation, led a group of his supporters to the Capitol Building holding placards demanding that he resigns and answers to the rape charge levied against him.

Keita told journalists in an interview that the lawmaker's decision was not surprising as he did not do anything wrong but was voicing the opinion of a voiceless Liberian child.

He vowed not to prosecute Representative Wayee but said he will reinforce his stance on the matter to ensure that he does not get away with impunity.

Keita wondered why the Ministry of Justice has not developed interest in the rape allegation but is waiting for a complaint rather than launching an independent investigation into the matter.

The Liberian teenager was awarded the prestigious International Children's Peace Prize for "tirelessly campaigning" to end violence against minors on November 9, 2015.