Uganda: Court Official Interdicted Over Bribe

Kampala — A process server attached to Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court who was recently arrested and charged with receiving a bribe of Shs350,000 has been interdicted.

Mr Fabian Sendagi was interdicted by Secretary to the Judiciary, Mr Kagole Kivumbi to allow smooth investigations in to the corruption case against the official which pending in the Anti-Corruption Court.

Sendagi was arrested by the Inspector general of Government (IGG) officials .

He is accused of asking for Shs350,000 from relatives of five people who were arrested on May 8, promising to help them settle their case. The suspects had been arrested on charges of being idle and disorderly.

The relatives reported to the IGG and a trap was laid. Sendagi fell into it. He was arrested allegedly receiving the money.

He is jointly charged with a police officer, Beatrice Muteesi.

"I have received a report to the effect that on 19th May 2017, you were produced in the Anti-Corruption Court on charges of alleged corruption," Mr Kagole wrote to Sendagi.

"Public interest requires that you cease to exercise the functions of your office. Consequently, you are hereby interdicted from exercising the functions of process server in the courts of judicature with effect from 6th June, 2017," Mr Kagole's letter reads in part.

Sendagi will receive half salary during the period of interdiction and hand over office with immediate effect.

The interdiction letter was copied to Nakawa Chief Magistrate Lilian Bucyana to ensure enforcement.