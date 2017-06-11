Uganda: Two Injured in Busesa Fuel Tanker Fire

Busesa — Busesa Trading Centre, one of the few in Busoga region to have been started by native businessmen in the last century, was on Saturday night destroyed by an inferno that left two people critically injured.

Merchandise and household items worth millions of Shillings were lost in the fire which also destroyed a dormitory of St Andrew's Primary School.

However, pupils of the school escaped without injuries.

The two injured were identified as the Speaker of Ibulanku Sub-county Council, Mr Steven Kalamagi, and the driver of the ill-fated truck whose identity had by press time not been established.

Iganga District Police Commander, Mr Nagib Ndita, said that the driver who had been rescued from the fire by residents who rushed to the scene of the accident was briefly admitted in Iganga Hospital, before being transferred to Mulago yesterday morning.

The fire broke out when a fuel tanker belonging to Stabex International exploded in the trading centre on the Iganga Bugiri highway.

The registration number of the cabin of the truck was destroyed by the fire, but the trailer registration number was ZF-1483.

The fire broke out less than a kilometre from the spot where a similar fuel tanker burst into flames in 2000 leaving more than 100 people, mostly those who had gone to draw fuel, dead.

The remains of most of the dead were interred in a mass grave close to where the incident of 17 years ago took place.

An eyewitness, Mr Fenekansi Kizito, said that the fire broke out at about 10 p.m. when the driver of the lorry lost control after hitting a giant speed hump opposite the gate of Busesa Primary School.

The vehicle is then said to have overturned and spilled most of its contents which poured out into a drainage channel before flowing towards the trading centre.

The circumstances under which the lorry burst into flames is still the subject of a police investigation, but Mr Kirya Yefusa, a resident of the town says it could have been sparked by friction.

The flames, however, followed the path of the fuel to the trading centre where it razed down most of the buildings on both sides of the road and about four electric powers transformers.

The Police fire fighting unit did arrive about 30 minutes after the fire first broke out, but it ran out of water and had to drive back to the closest water hydrants in Iganga town to refill before it returned and finally helped put out the fire.

Moments after the fire had been put out; the police was engaged in running battles with some residents who wanted to take advantage of the situation to siphon the fuel.

Iganga District Police Commander, Mr Nagib Ndita, blamed the accident on both over speeding and the size of the speed hump.

"He didn't see the huge hump which is at Busesa," he said.

The LCIII Chairman of Ibulanku Sub-county, Mr Ayub Kyozira, is calling on the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to make adjustments to the size of the hump saying this was the third accident that has been registered at the spot in the last three months.

"We need to have small warning humps and signs erected before this big one. We are only lucky that deaths are yet to be registered, but something needs to be done as a matter of urgency," he said.