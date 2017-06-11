11 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Western Cape Natural Disaster Death Toll Rises to 11

Tagged:

Related Topics

The death count from natural disasters in the Western Cape rose to 11 over the weekend, following the death of a 63-year-old man in Concordia outside Knysna on Saturday.

Large wildfires, which are still burning in the Eden District Municipality in the Southern Cape, have caused a total of six deaths since Wednesday, while the heavy storms that battered the Cape Peninsula killed five people earlier in the week.

Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said on Sunday morning that reports received on Saturday of injuries to five firefighters could now be confirmed as minor.

One firefighter, volunteer Bradley Richards, died on Friday after suffering severe burns.

In an update on the Eden District municipality fires in and around Knysna, Styan said lower wind speeds had made it easier for water-bombing SANDF helicopters' fixed-wing spotter planes to combat the blaze.

On Saturday, helicopters had been grounded due to the danger of flying in gale-force winds.

"Aircraft were airborne shortly before 09:00 as the morning fog and smog lifted," said Styan. The Eden District fireline, which is being battled by hundreds of firefighters, currently stretches 100km between the towns of Sedgefield and Plettenberg Bay.

This fire is separate from another series of major fires near Port Elizabeth, which have destroyed numerous buildings and on Saturday led to the deaths of an elderly couple.

The devastation has led to a major relief aid operation, with banks, supermarkets, charities and thousands of members of the public sending blankets, food, water, toiletries and money to affected areas.

Source: News24

South Africa

'I Can't Comprehend What Really Happened to Super Eagles'

Some football enthusiasts are still shell-shocked to find words to describe the Super Eagles defeat by Bafana Bafana of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.