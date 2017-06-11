Angola: Parliament to Vote On Ex-Presidents Status

Luanda — The bill on the status of former presidents and vice presidents of the republic will be voted on at the 7th plenary ordinary session of the 5th Session of the 3rd Legislating Period of the National Assembly of 22 June this year.

The information was released Friday in Luanda by the spokesperson for the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament), Carlota Dias.

The official was speaking at the end of the Parliament bench leaders meeting chaired by the House's speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Carlota Dias added that the plenary session of 22 June will also pass the draft altering the law on Civil Identification and the Identity Card submitted by the Government.

The head of the ruling MPLA Parliament bench, Virgílio de Fontes Pereira, said the Law on ex-presidents and vice presidents status seeks to respond to the article 133 of the Constitution on the issue.

While the opposition considers there is a rush in addressing the issue, Virgilio de Fontes Pereira explained this is high time this matter was tackled as Angola is for the first time going through a situation whereby there are voted presidents and vice presidents about to retire.

He further explained that the law will also cover the former and late Angolan president, Agostinho Neto, although there is already a law that secures the rights and benefits for the family of the deceased president.