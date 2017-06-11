Nigeria: Osinbajo Sends Team to Investigate Killings By Herdsmen in Delta

Abraka — THE Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has sent a 7-man investigative team to Delta State to investigate the criminal activities of armed Fulani herdsmen in parts of the State.

The visit of the team to Delta is sequel to a petition by the member representing Ethiope East in the Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, Mr. Evance Ivwurie to President Muhammad Buhari and his counterpart in the United States, Donald Trump calling for urgent action to stop the attacks by armed herdsmen in the area before it snowballs into a major catastrophe.

The team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, weekend arrived Abraka where they paid a visit to the Ovie of Oruarivie-Abraka kingdom, HRM Akpomeyoma Majoroh Ojeta II to hint him of the visit adding that the federal government is doing everything possible to put a stop on the activities of herdsmen which is not limited to Delta State alone.

Immediately after the visit of the monarch, the team in company of Ivwurie, the Abraka Divisional Police Officer, a team of policemen from the division and members of the Abraka vigilante, headed to parts of Ovre-Eku, Ovre-Igun and Ovre-Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area which has been a safe haven for the suspected herdsmen.

Speaking to Vanguard on the visit, the lawmaker said: "The visit by the team is as a result of my letter dated April 24, 2017 to the acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on the need to urgently constitute an investigative panel or commission of inquiries to investigate the killings in the area.

"Upon receipt of my letter, the acting president directed the Inspector General of Police to carry out a discreet investigation on the killings and other forms of criminalities in the area by these suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

"I also appealed to him that the perpetrators should be unraveled with those behind the act brought to book as well as finding a lasting solution to forestall a reoccurrence of these killings in the area."

On the members of the team, Ivwurie said: "The IGP in a show of professionalism carefully selected a 7 member team from various departments of the Nigeria Police to come to Delta and carry out a discreet investigation in unraveling these perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

"So far, they have met with stakeholders in the state and taken statements from persons including myself and those who have fallen victim to these attacks in the area."