11 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/South Africa: I Can't Comprehend What Really Happened to Super Eagles - Odegbami

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Bafana Facebook
Bafana player Tokelo Rantie scored for the South Africans.

Some football enthusiasts are still shell-shocked to find words to describe the Super Eagles defeat by Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the campaign to qualify for the 2019 African Nations Cup.

Según Odegbami, a former Green Eagles captain said on Sunday in Lagos that he was yet to find words to explain what went wrong.

"Honestly I'd be lying if I said anything much concerning this match. I can't comprehend what really happened.

"It's so sad that we lost on our own turf. Nothing could salvage it," he said.

Nduka Ugbade, Captain of the U-16 squad that won the 1985 FIFA Championship said that he was still in shock.

"I don't know what to say. It's very sensitive. As passionate as I'm about football, I can't tell you exactly how I feel. I am still in a state of shock.

"I know so many football fans will take a long while to get over this loss and I'm certainly not an exception," he added.

Bright Omokaro, a former Super Eagles defender said that the players fitness level was low.

"If you watch the match, you will understand that the players were not fit at all, apart from inexperience and all. It was sad to watch.

"Even the technical crew, it wasn't like they knew what they were doing. After the first half, I was expecting some drastic change, but the match went on without much difference. It's sad," he said.

Super Eagles lost 0-2 in its bid to qualify for the 2019 Nations Cup.

The Nigerian team last qualified for Africa's most prestigious tournament in 2013, which they won.

More on This

We Need Experienced Players in the Team - Super Eagles Captain

Super Eagles stand-in captain, Ogenyi Onazi was crestfallen when he faced the press in the post-match briefing. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.