Tanzania: Two in Hot Soup Over Seditious Facebook Publication

TWO people have been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court inDar es Salaam for publishing seditious statements on Facebook contrary to the Media Service Act of 2016.

The accused are Yericko Nyerere, a businessman and Bollen Peter Ngetti, a journalist from a weekly tabloid, Sauti Huru.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Respicius Mwijage, Nyerere pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read by Principal State Attorney, Mutalemwa Kishenyi.

Mr Kishenyi earlier informed the court that investigation into the matter was not completed and requested for a date when the case will appear for mention.

Defence Counsel, Peter Kibatala requested bail for his client which was granted on con-ditions of availing one reliable surety who signed a bond of 10m/-.

Reading out the charges, the prosecutor alleged that on May 28, 2017 in the city, with intent to bring into contempt to the citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania, the accused published seditious statements on social media namely Facebook.

Magistrate Mwijage adjourned the case to July 6 this year when the case will be mentioned.

The accused is out on bail.On the other hand, Ngetti also denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate, Victoria Nongwa who granted him bail with the condition of presenting two reliable sureties who will sign a bond of 10m/- each.

The prosecution led by State Attorneys, Nassoro Katuga and Elia Athanas informed the court that investigations into the matter were not completed because they are waiting for a forensic report.

Reading out the charges, Mr Katuga alleged that on May 25, 2017 in the city with intent to bring into contempt to the citi-zens of the country, Ngetti pub-lished seditious publication on social media namely Facebook.

Magistrate Nongwa adjourned the case to June 21, this year for mention.

The accused was remanded after fail-ing to meet the conditions for bail.