12 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Coming to the Rescue of Nakanjako

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Gillian Nantume

On March 5, 2017 this magazine run a story of Joyce Nakanjako, 24, who had been defiled by her father when she was 15.

The father impregnated her and infected her with HIV/Aids. Nakanjako went on to have two more children with two men who both left her. When her plight was highlighted in the magazine, her only wish was to get some start-up capital for a charcoal business.

Rescue call

Two Good Samaritans, who preferred anonymity contacted the writer and donated Shs780,000 to help the young woman begin her charcoal business. On a rainy Saturday morning, a month later, sitting in a small salon which belongs to a friend, Nakanjako received the money that had been donated to her. Her joy was infectious.

"I cannot believe it!" she exclaimed. "Who am I that people should care about what happens to my children and I? God has been good to me."

Nakanjako was surrounded by her young children and Teddy Namuyanja, the restaurant owner who gave her a job. At the restaurant, Nakanjako's only salary is a plate of food which she shares with her three children.

"I'm glad that the readers of Sunday Monitor responded to the plight of this young woman. Two weeks ago, another woman, who rears pigs, decided to give her a job so that she can pay her rent on time and feed her children."

Nakanjanko wakes up early every morning to clean the sty and feeds the pigs. The woman who gave her the job pays her Shs70,000 per month. "My plan is to work at the piggery in the morning, and after I have set up my charcoal business, I will open the shop at about 10am," Nakanjako says.

Future plan

Besides charcoal, she hopes to sell firewood and sweet potatoes. The firewood will be especially profitable because the community at the landing site uses firewood for cooking more than they use charcoal.

The young woman has already made plans for her first profits from her business. "I will buy a big mattress for my family to sleep on. We have been sleeping on the floor, on cardboard and papers."

As we leave the Kasenyi landing site, Nakanjako has already made plans with a boat owner to bring her eight sacks of charcoal from the islands that dot Lake Victoria.

Although getting a room where she can sell the charcoal will be difficult since there are not many commercial buildings at the landing site, she is upbeat, hoping that the people who manage the landing site will give her a small space in the open for her merchandise.

Uganda

A Peek Into the Muntu-Mafabi Race for Besigye's Party Presidency

Road to November 2. Two candidates are sure bets to be on Forum for Democratic Change ballot; incumbent Maj Gen Mugisha… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.