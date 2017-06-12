Nigeria: Fayose Speaks On Quit Notice to Igbos By Northern Groups

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has said that the declaration by some groups in Northern Nigeria that Igbos in the north should leave the region has the potency to cause anarchy in the country.

He said the statement also showed that Nigeria is now more divided than ever before.

The quit notice to the Igbos by a coalition of Northern groups, has also received the backing of some northern elders, including a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ango Abdullahi.

Mr. Fayose, who also condemned the Northern elders who openly endorsed the action of the youth, appealed to Igbos to remain calm even in the face of provocation.

"The gap has widened beyond measure because of the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration," he said.

"We are more divided than ever. The elements are emboldened because they believe their person is in office and nothing would happen.

"This is not surprising to some of us as the herdsmen set the tone and became notorious under the watch of Buhari.

"If this continued, it would further heat up the already tensed situation and promote distrust among ethnic groups in the country."

Mr. Fayose urged the federal government to accept responsibility for trend and called for a decisive action to stop it.

"We must go back and chart a way forward. We must talk on how we want to live together. Nigeria is drifting and it is not in our interest," he added.