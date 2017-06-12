11 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: UN Volunteers Ready to Help Nigeria in North-East

Tagged:

Related Topics

The UN Volunteers says it is ready to assist Nigeria to respond to the humanitarian situation caused by the Boko Haram terrorist group in the northeast.

The Chief of the Development Programming Section at United Nations Volunteers, Geoff Prewitt, made the offer following his recent travels through Nigeria, including visits to Northeast.

Mr. Prewitt said "in times of crisis, the valuable role of volunteers should never be underestimated.

"The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme is ready to deploy in Nigeria much needed personnel to complement the existing resources of UN agencies within the country.

"Our partnerships with more than 30 UN agencies allow us to mobilise UN Volunteers across a wide range of functions, recruiting both nationally and internationally.

"This includes in fields of health, sanitation, agriculture, logistics, child protection, supply management - the list goes on".

He called on all UN agencies to intensify their heroic efforts thus far and continue to provide much needed support to the innocent communities in Northeast Nigeria.

"As a collective, we may avoid looking back and saying to ourselves, we could have done more, we should have done more.

"Efforts by the United Nations through the Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria are underway to increase funding for food aid and life-saving humanitarian assistance, yet commitments from donors remain low.

"This forces UN agencies in Nigeria to consider carefully the needs of those most at risk in hope that funding will increase before the threat of famine reaches catastrophic proportions.

"Millions of lives are at stake. The UN family in Nigeria is working tirelessly to provided needed relief but recognize that more should be done.

"Addressing the needs of the population will require more than money, it will require willing hands and hearts," the UN Volunteer's official said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

26 Airlines Fail to Complete Civil Aviation Certification Process

No fewer than 26 airlines have discontinued the process for the acquisition of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) over… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.