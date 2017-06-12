Nigeria: Boko Haram Raid Adamawa Village for Food, Medicine

Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday night raided Kuda-kaya village in Madagali, Adamawa State to steal food and medical supplies, residents and officials said.

The sources said scores of fighters stormed the village, two kilometres from Gulak, the administrative headquarters of Madagali, for the attack.

"They came in numbers and just started shooting sporadically into the air with their guns; and there was pandemonium as people started fleeing for their lives," a fleeing resident said.

"Our local hunters engaged them in a fierce battle. Presently we are hiding somewhere in a nearby village," the resident, who sought anonymity for security reasons, stated.

A local hunter in the area, who pleaded anonymity, added that, "They (Boko Haram) came at about 8 p.m. and wanted to take over the village which is just a stone thrown to Gulak.

"But we engaged them," he added; saying soldiers later arrived.

The Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Yusuf Muhammad, confirmed that the attack was repelled by the hunters and the soldiers who arrived promptly.

Mr. Muhammad lauded the efforts of security agencies and local vigilantes, and urged for more support to secure the area.

"Boko Haram raided Kuda-kaya, in the latest rampage to steal food and medical supplies, but our gallant soldiers and hunters had engaged them to a fierce battle.

"They were on rampage to steal food and medical supplies; even on Friday the raided my father's village Humbli," he said.

He said calm had returned to the area with soldiers on permanent guard.

The Army is yet to react to the attack. Akintoye Badare, a major and spokesperson of the 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

But an officer in the battalion confirmed the incident.

"All I can confirm to you now is that there was an attack on Kuda-kaya and Humbli villages; but we successfully repelled; no casualty on our side," the source said.

The attack on Kuda-Kaya came less than 24 hours after a similar attack in Humbli, forcing residents to flee. The attack also occurs about two days after a daring Boko Haram onslaught on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The recent attacks indicate the group is still able to carry out major attacks and has not been defeated despite the successes achieved by Nigerian soldiers in the war.