Uganda: Elgon Cup Talking Points

Mugerwa's dad

Hours to kick-off Uganda's clash with Kenya in the Elgon Cup first leg, news of the passing of loose-head prop Asuman Mugerwa's father filtered through. Mugerwa opted to play the 18-23 defeat.

A minute's silence was observed before kick-off for him. RIP Dad!

60 minutes with 14 men

Man of the match Marvin Odongo was sent to the sin-bin early in the game and did return to score a try off a Scot Olouch pick. With substitute Aaron Ofoyrwoth also yellow carded moments after coming on for his horror debut, Cranes played 60 of the 80 minutes with 14 men.

'Dead' centres

Pius Ogena's first international at inside centre since moving from the flank to partner vice-captain Michael Wokorach was just short of disaster. The pair never clicked at all.

Their abysmal display spilled over to Ivan Magomu calling out Ogena angrily to run and receive the ball.

Those subs

Coaches Robert Seguya and John Duncan will be the pains explaining their substitutions that saw them withdraw arguably Uganda's best three players on the day.

Debutant scrumhalf Ivan Kirabo, tight head prop Brian Odongo and eighth man Marvin Odongo were replaced in the second half with the home side trailing!

Missing kicks

Fullback Philip Wookorach had an average outing that saw him miss two penalties and a conversion worth eight points in all as Uganda lost by five. He is gifted Kenya a try and hardly got his mates on the front foot.

DJ's anthem mess

Anthems are key component of sports events. The DJ did an extremely poor job, taking minutes to find the Kenyan anthem. By the time he did, Kenyans were done singing in voice. It was pathetic.