11 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Referee Attacks Austin Eguavoen, Wants Coach Punished

Following the resignation of Austin Eguaveon from Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, the immediate past President of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) Ahmed Maude, on Sunday urged the coach to tell the truth behind his resignation.

The former president told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the League Management Company (LMC) should look into the issue and apply sanction accordingly.

"There is more to this honestly. I have never heard of it that a coach quits because of bad officiating when there has been no official report.

"It's high time the LMC looked into this, they can't keep treating referees like this, we are blamed for everything, we agree that there are times errors are made.

" It's not fair that he will portray referees in this light, we are doing our best, he should say the truth.

"We have referees that just returned from continental engagements, if they are not good will they be officiating for CAF? He should be punished for sabotaging our efforts."

Maude said the LMC showed appreciation to match officials that were diligent by giving them more matches to officiate.

"We encourage good officiating by ensuring that we commend good effort, it's unfair, " he said.

NAN reports that Eguavoen left his post as the Technical Adviser of Sunshine Stars after the Week 23 match against Plateau United.

Sunshine Stars played five games with the former Nigerian Coach in charge, winning two and losing three.

The club defeated Rangers International of Enugu 2-0, lost 0-1 to Lobi Stars of Makurdi, defeated Enyimba International of Aba 1-0 and also lost 0-1 to 3SC of Ibadan and 1-2 to Plateau United of Jos.

(NAN)

