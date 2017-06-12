Uganda: Mbale Trade Show Registers Low Sales

Mbale — Exhibitors at the just-concluded 10th regional Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) Trade Fair have raised concern over low sales.

Mr Salim Mubaraka, the regional representative for Crest Foam Company, said this year's trade fair, that took place in Mbale, was the worst in sales.

"We only sold 1 truck of mattresses worth Shs25 million yet in the previous trade shows; we were able to sell over 2 trucks worth Shs40 million," Mr Salim said.

The sales officer, Uganda Baati, Mr Robert Andama, said UMA official should revise the schedules for trade shows.

"They should revise their programme because we cannot have a successfully trade show when parents are taking children to school. This is poor timing and it should be checked next time," he said.

Ms Pamela Nantege, the brand manager for Movit Products Limited, that was awarded as the best company for branding and promotion by UMA, said they did not make as much sales as expected.

"This trade fair has not been successful in terms of sales like the previous ones. This could be a result of several factors including drought," she said.

Ms Viola Mboneko, the brand manager Radiant, said UMA should advertise the trade fair massively so as to attract customers.

"You find that at times most of the people especially in the rural areas are not aware of the trade show. Much should be done in advertising it," she said.

Mr Collins Tumusiime, the sales executive for Hashi Energy, described the show as a flop, saying their tents remained empty in the course of the trade show.

Ms Maggie Kigozi, the chairperson UMA marketing subcommittee, while addressing the exhibitors, said low purchasing power of the consumers in the country is affecting the growth of industries.

"Local industries are struggling to survive in business because of low purchasing power of their products in the economy," she said.

She appealed to government to implement the law on counterfeits that are flooding the local market in order to protect local producers.