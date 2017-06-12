Uganda: The Future of the Game Is Tag Rugby

Back to the main thread of this series of rugby articles; cash. After watching the hugely anticipated international clash with Kenya on Saturday, I was reminded again of where this sport emanates from - the kids ranks of course.

In Uganda, as in most countries with a formal structure, the non-contact Tag version of the game is where the majority of children learn their trade. Those of you at the game will have seen the kids Tag demonstration match at half time. They are the future.

This is where funding first becomes needed and where the commercial world in Uganda is missing a trick.

If your company sells products targeted at children, such as my fictitious Junior Energy Biscuits, then a Tag series of events is a solid platform to market them through. Hundreds of kids all brought together for a sports event, with decision-makers being there too in the form of teachers and the press in its various forms, who then by default market your product FOR FREE, if you happen to have name-sponsored the event.

Kids know what they like and of course then influence mum, dad or whoever else does the family shop.

They don't want Old Folks Biscuits, they want Junior Energy Biscuits, because that is what they all ate at the Tag event. The sport and the product become linked and the manufacturer has "grabbed" its target audience.

Kids copy each other too, so the non-rugby kids at school or at home will start to ask for the same thing that they see their friends or siblings eating. Any parent reading this article understands full well the scenario I am describing here.

And the aforementioned free product and brand advertising follows on thereafter, each time the next round of Tag is advertised and subsequently reported on by the media. It's as simple as that.

How much then would a Tag event cost to sponsor? If restricted to an urban centre (with no expensive transport, food or accommodation required) the trophies, drinking water, your target product and some travel allowances for officials would cost you Shs2 million max. For a five-round series then, Shs10m. Your corporate social responsibility has been managed for you, some free advertising thrown in and, when properly structured, it is all corporation tax-deductible! Think about that then Mr Managing Director, as you chew on your Old Folks Biscuit.

Burley is a Ugandan-British dual national who has lived in Uganda for 30 years. He has worked in the tea, motoring, electrical power and mineral exploration industries and helped coach the Uganda Cranes when they first became African rugby champions.