12 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Saraki Raises Alarm Over 10.5 Million Out-of-School Children

Photo: UNICEF
In Nigeria, millions of children are still out of school.
By Ismail Mudashir

Senate President Bukola Saraki has raised the alarm over the high number of children that are out of school in the country.

He said the 10. 5 million children roaming the streets without attending schools constitute a ‘ticking time bomb’.

Hosting a delegation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), led by its Country Representative, Mohammed Malick Fall, Saraki expressed readiness of the National Assembly to drastically reduce the numbers.

While reiterating the commitment of the legislature to do all it can to address the issue, through funding and material resources, Saraki lamented that Nigeria has the highest number of out of school children in the world.

“This represents approximately 20 per cent of the world’s population of children that are not in school. Having 10 million children out of school is literally a ticking time bomb for our nation.

“An uneducated population will be locked in a cycle of poverty for their entire lives. Additionally, these children could constitute the next generation of suicide bombers and militant terrorists.  In this regard, education is a national security priority,” Saraki was quoted in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu.

He said that the 8th National Assembly is determined to make laws and appropriate resources needed to drastically reduce the menace.

Mr Fall encouraged the Senate president to endorse UNICEF Nigeria’s 2017 school enrolment programme. This year’s theme is: “Education Matters…Every Nigerian Child Deserves to be in School.”

