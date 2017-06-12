Kenya: Ruto Accuses Nasa of Copying Jubilee Manifesto

President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on Sunday took their campaigns to Bungoma County where they accused Nasa of copying their manifesto.

They further said that the principals have promised themselves jobs that are not in the Constitution and that they have nothing new to offer Kenyans.

Addressing supporters at Posta Grounds in Bungoma Town on Sunday afternoon, the President Kenyatta said the community had received a raw deal in Nasa, saying the jobs promised ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula were unconstitutional.

He, however, promised the community more top government jobs if he forms the next government.

TRIBAL LEADER

The Head of State also dismissed claims by the Opposition that he was a tribal leader pointing out the Cabinet Secretary dockets he said he had given to members of other tribes.

"Aden Duale, a Somali, is the Majority Leader in the National Assembly. Raychelle Omamo, who is Raila's neighbour in Bondo, is heading the Ministry of Defence. Judy Wakhungu, a Luhya, is in charge of our environment and we also have Eugene Wamalwa. Are all these Kikuyus?" He posed.

The President enumerated development projects in the county, one of Nasa's strongholds including the paper mill, Rai Paper.

He assured the integrated Internally Displaced Persons in the area that they would be compensated.

"Wamalwa will come with the funds to pay you so that you can settle down and carry on with your lives," Mr Kenyatta said.

PAY CANE FARMERS

The President also said the Ministry of Agriculture will get Sh300 million to pay Nzoia factory cane farmers.

The Jubilee team started the day at Naitiri Catholic Parish in Tongaren where they attended Mass before moving to Kamukuywa centre and Bungoma Town.

Mr Ruto said the Opposition had developed a habit of laying claim to all the projects done by the Jubilee administration citing free education and free maternity.

He added that 87 police vehicles had been dispatched to the county to help fight insecurity.