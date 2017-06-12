Uganda: Stop Throwing Barbs At the Dead

opinion

We all have skeletons in our closets; Lord knows I have some really feisty ones in mine that could pop out anytime causing the public to crucify me on the cross of imaginary righteousness. But the truth is, just because I have a population in my closet, doesn’t mean I can’t gawk at other people’s skeletons. So yes, I am shamelessly gawking even at the risk of being called insensitive and disrespectful to the dead, unborn and the grieving.

I heard people saying that they wish he could 'un-die', resurrect, come back from the dead and tell us about this madness that he left us reeling in. They said they will even throw an all-white welcome back to earth boat cruise party. Entrance to the party will be free but everyone will be required to carry a snow white handkerchief.

Then after the party, he will be given time to explain himself. He can do it in whatever way he feels best. Because you see, we might have gotten it all wrong. Only he knows his side of the story plus, you know how they say that before passing judgment, all sides should have a fair hearing? He can even do it in a song, a traditional folk song perhaps with a bit of luga-flow just in case the explanation is too long to simply croon. This could even be complete with a music video and vixens.

Oh death why did you rob us of him at such a time as this, when we are celebrating national heroes? Before he had chance to defend this mini- primary school with enough little bundles of joy on the way to fill a kindergarten? Blame it on our respect for people's privacy; we should have been nosier.

I wonder what his thoughts were when he looked down at the line of the numerous little orphans and unborn babies? Did he say to his 'body part', "Well-done, good and faithful servant or did he say, "What have you done!"

Ah, but look at me throwing stones at a dead man. Who's the fool now? Excuse me while I go make a few dozen babies with people from all generations. I need quorum at my funeral. Daddy had quite a crowd, I have to keep up.