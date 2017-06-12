Uganda: Bored MPs Draw Up Mock Budget Estimates

column

Lubwama — Eh, but that Mukiibi...

Mpuuga: Now what? He had the money, he could feed them all. Did you hear his offspring and wives complain of abandonment?

Munyagwa: Coming from Mpuuga, that is to be expected. Your record is impeccable in that area, I hear.

Mpuuga: You know you can be sued, right? Anyway, you have a financial case on your neck, so I won't soil my hands with your woes.

Lokodo: Whatever good he did has been interred with him, like the adage goes. Only the bad is coming out. He really survived me...

Anite: Shouldn't you be apologising to the nation for running a ministry that couldn't see what was going on in Mukiibi's schools?

Lokodo: But even tabloids could not see.

Ecweru: Well, the man was good. He drove himself, couldn't allow a chauffeur to snoop around his trysts.

Nsereko: Is this the best we can do with our lives? Talking about the dead, and there is a whole Ethics minister happy to do so.

Abiriga: Someone has stole my yellow suit just before the Budget reading.

Tumwebaze: They also stole your grammar, right?

Okupa: Uganda has Shs29 trillion to use the next financial year. If you were Kasaija, how would you allocate that bounty?

Fungaroo: Bounty is the perfect diction since the bulk of this money will disappear like salt in water. And talking of bounty, it is the president who is allocating; Kasaija is just reading stuff he hardly understands.

[Bahati is typing]

Ecweru: I know what Bahati is typing, but I would allocate Shs5 trillion toward early preps to keep Mzee in office beyond 2021.

Lubwama: I just imagine myself in sock-home with all that money.

Anite: What is sock-home?

Franca: He must mean Stockholm.

Lubwama: That place in Sweden, the capital.

Bahati: I would have a chunk of that money used to procure anti-sleeping pills so that Otafiire can stay awake to receive the news of his tormentor Kahonda's imprisonment in Jinja.

Tumwebaze: What we need is financial muscle to have a way to regulate social media abuse. I would use all that money on ICT innovations that can deal with such.

Munyagwa: I guess Lokodo is about to tell us how he would use the money to buy anti-pornography machine.

Lokodo: Budget is budget. If you want to have your say, go there tomorrow.

Abiriga: Half of that money is enough for me to run a successful campaign to scrap age limit and allow the only leader with a vision for this country to run again.

Mpuuga: I thought guys would be saying sensible ideas here, how the government should use the money etc.

Nsereko: Sense is a very expensive undertaking in this banana republic.

Okupa: We need to cut down on police budget. They have too much in their coffers so they are wasteful.

Anite: My friend, crime is expensive.

Fungaroo: But the crime in this country is mainly perpetuated by security agents. Cutting police budget will cripple their appetite for running around trailing Besigye while wasting fuel and then torturing people.

Lokodo: Talking of crime, I think creating more jobs would help. I would raise taxes on cigarettes and beers tenfold.

Katuntu: This country needs to move from Museveni's water bottle irrigation scheme to real things. We can't be sprinting backwards at this moment.

Tumwebaze: So what is your point?

Katuntu: Simple. Allocate more for agriculture and develop the sector with modern infrastructure. Everything will just fall into place.

Otafiire: Funny. They say I am always sleeping, but in my sleep I do more useful things than this lot of idlers that you are. You had the time to enforce those Harvard ideas but did nothing.

Nsereko: Ahem!

Otafiire: Bahati, if you were cleverer by half yesterday, you could have had some good funds allocated to your anti-gay crusade dreams. But you focus on tracking my eyelid elasticity instead.

Franca: Eyelid elasticity?

DISCLAIMER

This is a humour column and the views expressed henceforth may not necessarily be an objective assessment of the individual or group.