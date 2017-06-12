Uganda: Fufa Excom Candidates to Be Nominated

Kampala — Denis Mbidde is the only known member of the current Fufa executive committee to indicate that he will not seek reelection to his position as nominations to 13-member body start on Monday.

Mbidde, the representative for the Azam Uganda Premier League, told a media briefing back in April that he had "no interest in this election" following a storm over remarks made about ex-Fufa boss Lawrence Mulindwa.

"I have no interest in this election. If I had become president of Uganda Olympic Committee, which I will be sometime soon, I wouldn't be here," Mbidde, currently chairman Falcons Basketball Club, said.

Clubs will nominate their representative on the executive in the three-day process. Besides him, former northern region delegate Patrick Bernard Ogwel will also not return.

Ogwel is now the National Council of Sports assistant general secretary (finance and administration), a position only created recently.

"Our entire electoral team will be at Fufa house to receive aspiring candidates to guide them on the modalities of the exercise. We shall start at 9am each day till the closure time of picking forms," Fufa electoral committee head Sam Bakiika is quoted on www.fufa.co.ug.

Currently, the executive headed by president Moses Magogo has Justus Mugisha (schools) Darius Mugoye (Kampala region), Rogers Byamukama (Kitara) and Hamid Juma (also Kampala).

Samuel Mpiima represents Buganda, Richard Ochom is there for the North East region while Rasoul Ariga is on the body on behalf of West Nile.

Others are Chris Kalibala (western), Sam Lwere (eastern) and Agnes Mugena (women). The Fufa executive committee will be elected on August 5, along with the federation president during the general assembly.

As soon as the process of nominating executive members winds up on Wednesday, the Fufa electoral committee is set to conduct polls for the women representation to the General Assembly on Thursday.

Three delegates will be voted with two of them representing the Uganda Women Football Association while the other is for the 15 FUFA Women Elite League clubs.

It is mandatory the candidates to be women but the elective Assembly can include male officials from the clubs and schools attached to women football.