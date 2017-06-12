Kenya: Zachary Is George Saitoti's Son, Court Rules

The Court of Appeal has finally laid to rest the dispute over the parentage of former Internal Security Minister Prof George Saitoti's son, putting a smile on the family's face as they commemorate the fifth anniversary of his death.

News of the judgement delivered on Friday, the eve of the fifth anniversary Prof Saitoti's death in a helicopter crash, was received with celebration by the former vice-president's wife Margaret, close family members and friends.

Appellate judges Philip Waki, Patrick Kiage and Roselyn Nambuye concluded that Mr Zachary Musengi was not the son of the Subukia couple, Mr Sebastian Ngunju and his wife Elizabeth.

Consequently, the judges unanimously declined a plea by Mr Ngunju to reopen or review the case and ruled the matter was withdrawn through a mutual understanding by both parties in July 2013.

"With the decision of the Court of Appeal, this saga has now come to an end, five years after the frivolous complaint was taken to court. Professor (Saitoti) will hereafter rest in peace," said lawyer Fred Ngatia, a close friend of the ex-minister who also prosecuted the case.

Prof Saitoti and his assistant Joshua Orwa Ojodeh died in a helicopter crash in Ngong Forest five years ago. The tragic flight that also killed two pilots, Nancy Gituanja and Luke Oyugi, and bodyguards Thomas Murimi and Joshua Tongei

The appeal was provoked by a consent order signed at the Milimani Court in Nairobi in 2013 where Mr Ngunju and his wife Elizabeth from Subukia in Nakuru County, agreed never to file any suit claiming Zachary was their son.

PROHIBIT COUPLE

The order permanently prohibited the couple or their family members and surrogates from contacting Mrs Saitoti directly or indirectly in respect of all the allegations that they are the parents of Zachary.

Senior prosecutor at the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Warui Mungai, submitted before then High Court Judge Isaac Lenaola that the decision to reach an agreement was arrived at to avoid criminal charges being preferred against the couple for alleging their son was stolen.

The prosecutor said after investigations were conducted and concluded by the DPP, the couple would have been charged with certain offences of criminal nature and hence, the advice from their lawyer Mr Hari Gakinya to enter consent.

The couple, according to the lawyer, also agreed to withdraw a case they had filed in Nakuru seeking to initiate private prosecution against Mrs Saitoti. Lawyer Laban Osoro of Kituo Cha Sheria, who had replaced Mr Gakinya, informed the court that the consent was reached without the couple's knowledge and pleaded that it be set aside.

Mr Osoro argued there was no valid consent as the couple had not participated in the process that resulted in the consent being reached.

However, Mr Gakinya had argued that Mr Ngunju and his wife were involved throughout when the consent was adopted in court.