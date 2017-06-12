Nigeria: Osun West Bye-Election - Panel Disqualifies Aregbesola's Commissioner, Clears Late Senator Adeleke's Brother

The All Progressives Congress, APC, screening panel has disqualified the Osun State Commissioner for Cabinet Matters, Mudashiru Hussein, from contesting the senatorial primaries to fill the vacant Osun West seat, over alleged failure to resign his appointment at the stipulated time.

The Osun West senatorial seat became vacant after the sudden death of the occupier, Isiaka Adeleke, in April.

The five-member panel, led by the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, downed Mr. Hussein's aspiration for the APC senatorial ticket for failing to submit his resignation letter as commissioner within 30 days before the election to be contested.

The disqualification letter was made available to the Chairman of the Osun State APC, Gboyega Famoodun and Mr. Hussein on Sunday.

The panel, however, noted that Mr. Hussein could appeal the decision before another panel set up by the party to handle such matters.

The aspirant rejected the disqualification, arguing that he had resigned his appointment as commissioner since the 6th of June, adding that he had fulfilled all the requirements of the law.

The bye-election holds on July 8 as scheduled by the Independent National Election Commission, INEC.

Meanwhile, the panel cleared Ademola Adeleke, a brother to the late senator, to contest the June 12 primaries of the party.

His clearance letter was also communicated to him and the APC in Osun by the panel.

Other aspirants had earlier stepped down, and if the disqualification of Mr. Hussein is upheld by the appeal panel, Mr. Adeleke would go into the primaries unopposed.