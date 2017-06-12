Kampala — As the battle for the 2010 KCCA Bill rages on, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has written to Kampala minister Beti Olive Kamya, inviting her to attend a council meeting tomorrow to explain to Kampala leaders the relevance of tabling the Bill to Parliament for the second time.

In a letter dated June 5, 2017, a copy of which Sunday Monitor has obtained, Mr Lukwago contends that the Bill seeks to whittle down the sovereignty of the people by taking away the governance powers from the authority leadership and division urban councils and vesting the same in the minister, who is the political head of the city.

"... the aforesaid Bill constitutes a glaring affront to the constitutional foundation of this country and has, inevitably, generated controversies and confusion within the city leadership; I am sure you take full cognizance of this fact," the letter reads in part.

The letter is also copied to the State minister for Kampala Affairs, the shadow minister for KCCA, all MPs in Kampala City, the deputy Lord Mayor, KCCA executive director, the authority councillors, all division mayors and all resident city commissioners.

What to expect

He also reminded the minister that she will be required to brief council on the government position regarding the earlier demand by Kampala leaders that KCCA should be granted a budgetary allocation of at least 4 per cent of the national Budget, given the fact that Kampala contributes approximately 70 per cent of Uganda's GDP.

"..It's on that premise that I take this opportunity to invite you to the authority sitting slated for June 12 at the authority chambers at 10am to interface with the leadership of Kampala and deliberate on the aforesaid controversial Bill," the letter further reads.

Mr Lukwago's letter comes on the heels of tension among Kampala leaders who have since got worried that they could become politically impotent if the Bill is passed into law.

The Bill, which was recently tabled to Parliament for the second time by the State Minister for Kampala Affairs, Ms Benny Namugwanya, seeks to streamline the roles of players at City Hall to mitigate the current intrigue, which is allegedly caused by the current law.

For instance, it intends to amend Section 11 of the current KCCA Act, which gives the Lord Mayor powers to be the political head of the city by vesting these powers in the minister, a proposal Mr Lukwago has vehemently opposed.

Vesting of powers

He argues that by vesting the powers in the minister, Kampala people will have been betrayed because their leaders will have been made irrelevant and that they will, therefore, never be held accountable as far as service delivery is concerned.

But Ms Kamya explains that since Kampala falls under the Central government, it would be irregular for the Lord Mayor to be the political head of the city yet there is a minister who is a representative of government.

Although the Bill proposes the scrapping of elections by adult suffrage for the office of the Lord Mayor, Ms Kamya told this newspaper that she has rescinded the proposal to avoid violation of the Constitutional rights of people which mandates them to vote for a leader of their choice.

"I have already asked Cabinet that the rights of the people should be respected. We are, therefore, maintaining the elections of the Lord Mayor by adult suffrage," she said.

The 2015 KCCA Amendment Bill was first tabled in Parliament by the then Kampala minister, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, but was not discussed as the MPs were engaged in campaigns for 2016 general election.

Opposition MPs also rejected the Bill, arguing that it was brought in bad faith.