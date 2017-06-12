Kenya: State - Anti-Mines Vehicles Only Offer Protection From Small Arms

Unlike MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle, an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) is only built to offer protection from small arms fire, like bullets fired from rifles, and splinters from explosives.

MRAPs are, on the other hand, designed to withstand blasts.

National Police Service spokesman George Kinoti said the government acquired MRAPs for protection of officers deployed in terror-prone areas.

"This fighting vehicle resists both mine and ammunitions. They meet the specifications. They have been tried and tested and passed the threshold.

"When hit, depending on the impact, it can overturn but the personnel inside remain safe and ready to fight back. This has been demonstrated and witnessed," Mr Kinoti explained.

ADDITIONAL FLEET

He added that APCs are not mine resistant.

"It is armoured against ammunition impact of all common ammos like G3, AK-47, and pistols' 9mm and 7.62mm ammunition. We have had no incident where the specifications were breached at any given fire engagement," Mr Kinoti said.

Last year, the government bought 30 Chinese-built VN-4 type APCs which were given to the General Service Unit.

An additional fleet of CS/VP3 type MRAP vehicles was purchased and, among other units, was deployed to the Rural Border Patrol Unit of the Administration Police.

VN-4 APC model is manufactured by Chongqing Tiema Industries Corporation, a China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) company.

SURVIVE BLAST

The CS/VP3 MRAPs model belongs to the Chinese Company Poly Technologies.

However, there is no guarantee that one can survive a blast while in an MRAP, because that would depend on the mass of the explosive device.

For instance, the manufacturer of MRAPs being used by police says they can withstand up to 8 kilo TNT all around its hull.

Furthermore, protection of 16 kg of TNT under each wheels is provided.

FALLEN OFFICERS

On Thursday, 17 fallen police officers, including those who died in Lamu, were celebrated as heroes and inducted into Kenya's bravery books.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the country owes the officers and their families "tribute and honour," and vowed that their deaths will not be in vain.

At a memorial service at the AP Training College in Embakasi, Nairobi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery warned al-Shabaab terrorists: "You can run but you will not hide."