Kenya: Nasa Looks Outside Kenya for Campaign Funding

The National Super Alliance is diversifying its efforts to mobilise funds even as names of tycoons supporting the Jubilee Party or the Opposition come to the fore.

While President Kenyatta is understood to have ordered government officials to keep a tight noose on money coming into the country to support political causes, Nasa seems to have made progress in getting foreign funding to help Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga's campaign.

The head of presidential campaign team and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi said the alliance would not spare any resource to convince Kenyans to reject Mr Kenyatta.

"We have assembled what it takes to send Jubilee packing. We must liberate the country from Jubilee's misrule, address the soaring cost of living and other aspects of governance," he said.

He spoke as it emerged that more members of the business community had joined a team led by Mr Jimmi Wanjigi to buttress Nasa's war chest.

Some businesspeople and political dealers of Asian extract do not want to come out in the open unlike their Jubilee counterparts.

They say they are afraid of being harassed should they overtly show their preference for the Opposition.

Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero are among the main Nasa financiers.

Dr Kidero is said to be bankrolling the alliance's campaigns in the capital almost single-handedly.

"There is goodwill across the country and beyond. We are getting offers of campaign vehicles while some people are willing to fuel them," ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire said.

Mr Odinga has been reaching out to allies around the world for support. They are drawn from India, South Korea, Germany, South Africa, Nigeria and Tanzania.

In Nigeria, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuany is among some of the friends in the largest democracy in Africa who are believed to be oiling Mr Odinga's campaign machine.

DEPUTY PRESIDENT

South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is also a friend.

They will not admit it but China and other countries are believed to be behind the President's push for five more years in office. China has been awarded major infrastructural contracts by the current administration.

Mr Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto attended a fundraiser on Friday night where Sh1 billion was said to have been raised in two hours.

Some businesspeople are financing Jubilee and Nasa to spread their risk.

ODM political affairs director Opiyo Wandayi questioned the sincerity of the Jubilee fundraiser.

"The dinner was a camouflage. It was meant to hoodwink Kenyans yet we know these fellows are raiding public coffers," he said.

What is spent on helicopters, branding, agents and consultants can only serve to drive the campaign budget up.