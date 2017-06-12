12 June 2017

US Department of Defence (Washington)

Somalia: U.S. Strike Targets Al-Shabab in Somalia

Photo: Ismail Warsameh/flickr
Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.
press release By DoD News, Defense Media Activity

Washington — U.S. forces conducted a strike operation against al-Shabab in Somalia today, approximately 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu, according to a statement issued by chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White.

The United States conducted this operation in coordination with its regional partners as a direct response to al-Shabab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces, the Pentagon spokesperson said.

This strike was conducted with the authorities approved by the president in March, which allows the Defense Department to conduct legal action against al-Shabab within a geographically-defined area of active hostilities in support of partner forces in Somalia, White said in the statement.

"We remain committed to working with our Somali partners and allies to systematically dismantle al-Shabab, and help achieve stability and security throughout the region," White said.

