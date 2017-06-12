Nigeria: Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Deaf Girl

A 20-year-old man, Nurudeen Akintoye, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping a deaf and dumb girl‎.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspect committed the crime after he lured the victim into a bush.

He said the incident happened on June 7 at about 9.45 p.m. when the suspect who lives in Ajura, a community in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, lured the victim into a bush and raped her.

He said the victim, who the parents said was a virgin before the incident, was bleeding from her private part, the sight of which enraged the people of the area and as they tried to lynch the suspect.

"The timely intervention of the DPO Owode-Egba Division CSP Sheu Alao who quickly led his men to the scene safe the situation as the suspect was quickly arrested to the station," Mr. Oyeyemi stated.

The police spokesman said the victim was taken to General Hospital, Owode-Egba for immediate medical attention.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspect be transferred to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.