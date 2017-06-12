Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Dissolves Two Local Govt Councils

The Akwa Ibom State government has announced the dissolution of the executives of two local government councils in the state.

The affected local government areas are Ukanafun and Itu, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Etekamba Umoren.

The statement said that Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed the head of service in the two local government areas to take over the affairs of the councils until further directives.

Although no reason has been given for the dissolution, it is believed that the state government took the action because of the crises that have rocked the two councils.

The Chairman of the dissolved Ukanafun council, Abasiono Udomfu, is currently being detained by the police over the allegation that has a hand in the killing of the council's secretary, Ime Atakpa, while Elsie Esara, the Chairman of the dissolved Itu council, has been embroiled in a financial scandal which has become a source of embarrassment to the state government and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

Members of the sacked councils, just like the rest of the councils in the state, were handpicked by Governor Emmanuel to run the affairs of the areas on a transition basis pending when local elections would be conducted.

The governor, however, said recently that the state government didn't have enough money to conduct the elections.