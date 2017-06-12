11 June 2017

Tanzania: Sumaye Criticizes President Magufuli Administration

Former Prime Minister Fredrick Sumaye.
By Godfrey Kahango

Mbeya — Speaking here on Saturday Mr Sumaye said President John Magufuli administration hasn’t accept critisicm. Mr Sumaye was speaking during a second graduation of the higher learning institutions, who are members of Chadema Students’ Organization (Chaso).

Former Prime Minister Fredrick Sumaye has critisezed the fifth phase government for not accepting criticism.

Speaking here on Saturday Mr Sumaye said President John Magufuli administration hasn't neither accepted to be faulted nor to be told the truth even on basis of facts.

Mr Sumaye was speaking during a second graduation and symposium of members of the Chadema Students' Organization (Chaso) under Chadema Youth Wing in higher learning institutions in the region.

"For example I would expect higher learning students to convene and discuss the budget, which was tabled in the Parliament recentltly but because the government don't allow criticism it has barred public gatherings," said the former PM.

Speaking about Chadema's strategy of being at the helm in 2020, Sumaye said the current constitution of the Tanzania Electoral Commission would enable his party to win the 2020 election because they had already known how to the election.

