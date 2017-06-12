9 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mantashe - Should Zuma Be Forced Out, 'The Recall of Thabo Mbeki Will Be Like a Sunday Picnic'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Greg Nicolson

ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe on Thursday addressed the National Union of Mineworkers' (NUM) central committee. He defended the decision not to recall President Jacob Zuma, but offered no alternative to the ANC to extricate itself from its crises. By GREG NICOLSON.

Gwede Mantashe offered two arguments for not removing President Jacob Zuma. One was more of a suggestion, a warning to keep in mind. He mentioned the Arab Spring and other revolts around the world. Syria, for example, was a "hybrid revolution, a combination of hard and soft power", according to Mantashe. #FeesMustFall featured elements that wanted to overthrow the state, he claimed. It ties into a recently expressed fear of how foreign states are using soft power to overthrow democratically elected governments in southern Africa.

It's part of the ANC's paranoia, regularly repeated by Zuma's supporters without evidence, that ignores the president's failure. But Mantashe also offered a more reasonable reason for not removing the president.

He said the ANC is going through its most difficult period, which might only be matched by challenges in the 1930s and 1960s. "The alliance is in disarray," he said. "I say it is disarray by design, in the sense that instead of...

South Africa

Don't Call Dlamini-Zuma An Ex-Wife - ANC Youth League

eThekweini ANC Youth Leauge secretary Thinta Cibane has lashed out at those referring to ANC presidential candidate,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.