South Africa: Mantashe - Should Zuma Be Forced Out, 'The Recall of Thabo Mbeki Will Be Like a Sunday Picnic'

ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe on Thursday addressed the National Union of Mineworkers' (NUM) central committee. He defended the decision not to recall President Jacob Zuma, but offered no alternative to the ANC to extricate itself from its crises. By GREG NICOLSON.

Gwede Mantashe offered two arguments for not removing President Jacob Zuma. One was more of a suggestion, a warning to keep in mind. He mentioned the Arab Spring and other revolts around the world. Syria, for example, was a "hybrid revolution, a combination of hard and soft power", according to Mantashe. #FeesMustFall featured elements that wanted to overthrow the state, he claimed. It ties into a recently expressed fear of how foreign states are using soft power to overthrow democratically elected governments in southern Africa.

It's part of the ANC's paranoia, regularly repeated by Zuma's supporters without evidence, that ignores the president's failure. But Mantashe also offered a more reasonable reason for not removing the president.

He said the ANC is going through its most difficult period, which might only be matched by challenges in the 1930s and 1960s. "The alliance is in disarray," he said. "I say it is disarray by design, in the sense that instead of...