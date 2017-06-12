11 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Shityuwete Remembers His Leader, Teacher

Photo: The Namibian
Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is seen kissing the Namibian soil upon his return in 1989. To his left is the late Swapo Party chairman David Meroro (file photo).

Former Robben Island prisoner Helao Shityuwete was at pains on Saturday to accept the death of personal friend and comrade in the liberation struggle, Herman Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo.

"We flew to Walvis on Wednesday to attend a board meeting of Tunacor Fishing Company on Thursday. We flew back yesterday [Friday]. From the airport, the driver dropped me first at home before they proceeded to Ya Toivo's house."

He said hours later, he was saddened to hear the news that his friend was no more.

Shityuwete described Ya Toivo as a great leader, teacher and gallant son of the Namibian revolution.

"Ya Toivo and I were imprisoned together on Robben Island. After our release in 1984, we returned together to Namibia to participate in the United Nations-supervised elections in 1989," noted Shityuwete, who is now 82 years old.

He said Ya Toivo was a dedicated and committed cadre, who selflessly sacrificed his entire life to the struggle for liberation.

Ya Toivo is well-known known for his fearless statement in the Pretoria Supreme Court in 1968 that "The struggle will be long and bitter. I also know that my people will wage that struggle."

Ya Toivo served in the same section as South African icon Nelson Mandela, and was one of the more than 60 Namibians incarcerated in the historic prison, of whom only 20 are still alive.

Nampa

