11 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: He Was a Straightforward Man - Guiteb

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Namibian
Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is seen kissing the Namibian soil upon his return in 1989. To his left is the late Swapo Party chairman David Meroro (file photo).

A 75-year-old man, who spent eight years in the Robben Island prison with the late Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, has urged young Namibians to emulate his humility and respect for leaders.

Lazarus Guiteb recalled experiences in prison with Ya Toivo.

He expressed shock and sadness on the passing away of his political and prison inmate friend.

The member of the Robben Island Prisoner Trust Fund described Ya Toivo as "an honest and true leader".

Guiteb said Ya Toivo was straightforward. He was incarcerated with the likes of Ben Ulenga, Michael Shikongo and Ruben Itengula.

Guiteb was there from 1967 to 1984.

He said when they arrived in South Africa, the late Ya Toivo was already serving his sentence.

"We found Ya Toivo in prison in 1977, came face to face with him shortly after our release from Robben Island in 1984, and boarded the same airplane back to Namibia."

He met Ya Toivo again in 1986 in Luanda, Angola, where they shared more memories of the prison experience.

"Life was tough for everyone at Robben Island as we lived in isolation at different sections, but we made it," said Guiteb.

- Nampa

Namibia

Shityuwete Remembers His Leader, Teacher

Former Robben Island prisoner Helao Shityuwete was at pains on Saturday to accept the death of personal friend and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.