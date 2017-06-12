Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's new police chief Simon Sirro on Saturday appealed to the east African nation's media to help police in investigations on a spate of killings in Coast region that has left more than 30 people dead.

Sirro, who was recently appointed by President John Magufuli new Inspector General of Police (IGP), said: "The media can help the police force by running stories that aim at curbing the problem but not writing sensational headlines." He told a news conference in Morogoro region that Coast region was facing a serious spate of killings of innocent people by unknown assailants, but asked the public not to panic.

He said police were investigating three cases of abductions that were reported in Kibiti district in Coast region this week.

On Thursday night, three Nyamisati villagers in Kibiti district were shot and abducted by unknown gunmen.This is the latest case of attack in the Coast Region where a spate of killings has been reported since last year. Earlier reports indicated that the three people from the village were feared dead from the attack.

Fresh security concerns surfaced in the region this week following the cold blood murder of a militiaman, Erick Mwarabu, a resident of Kifuru in the Kazamoyo division.

The recent sacking of Sirro's predecessor came two days after Tanzania's ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), tasked the government to do all it can to end the alarming killings of innocent people in the southern districts of Rufiji, Kibiti and Mkuranga in Coast region.

Humphrey Polepole, CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, said the government should end the killings in order to quash fear and uncertainty among residents in the three neighboring districts, located about 131 kilometers from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

The chilling killings by armed gangs in Rufiji, Kibiti and Mkuranga districts began in 2015 claiming the lives of 33 people including police officers and local politicians, especially members of the governing party. He said CCM has been saddened by the killings in the districts, explaining that people were now losing hope with their government because there was state of insecurity in the area. "We have keenly been following up on the grisly killings in the three districts. It is high time the ruling party intervened to stop losing more innocent people," he said. Police have tightened security in the three districts but they have seemingly failed to stop the killers.

In April this year, seven police officers were gunned down as they were returning to camp after a daylong patrol.The Minister for Home Affairs, Mwigulu Nchemba, told Parliament in Dodoma recently that the government planned to establish a special police zone in Kibiti to arrest the wave of brutal killings in the area.