Disregarding or snubbing this echo of death penalty in the house is not the best alternative. Instead of closing our eyes to, or taking no notice of , MP Ally Mohamed Keissy (Nkasi North — CCM) called for the application of the death penalty to all fellow citizens who contributed to the suffering and death of Tanzanians, due to lack of resources, following gross misconduct in signing extractive industry contracts, we should seek to reflect on the matter.

The lawmaker has a reason to recommend that these people should be identified and get hanged to death even though the use of death penalty appears to be confined to an ever-narrowing minority not only Tanzanians but also countries in the world.

Obviously, Keissy is in distress. He is quite clearly in agony as he sees unfairness as a result of allowing these people to live freely while they have cause suffering to fellow humans and for a long time. In other words, he knows and would like the Tanzanian laws which stipulate that death penalty is a mandatory sentence for cases of murder and treason under the Penal Code sections 39 and 197 to be extended to and applied to the people who he is concerned about.

This we say because, when examined closely, the practice of the death penalty in Tanzania, is not clustered in a few jurisdiction. It may sound that a few would advocate it, but the challenge is that, like Hon Keissy, the public and especially those who have tested the pain inflicted on them would go for the same option.

From what I know, our country has always been well represented by a variety of legal systems, our traditions, cultures and religious backgrounds and the current public tone suggest that all of these have taken a position in favour of abolition of the death penalty.

But why is the lawmaker calling his colleagues not to move away from the death penalty? Or put this question this way; is the death penalty reverberating in the House while the right to life is clearly provided for under Article 14 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania 1977? Is it because the protection of this right is not absolute, as this right under article 14 can be subjected to other laws?

Is it because the public have different opinion on retaining the death penalty, including what some wananchi see as its deterrent effect, that it is consistent with public opinion, that it is equally applied against all perpetrators; and that there are sufficient judicial safeguards to ensure defendants are not wrongfully convicted?

Aware of the fact that death penalty infringes the fundamental right to life in our country, and that there is a need, in the process of the abolition of the death penalty, to put a number of immediate measures, say for example, create an official moratorium and the provision of alternative sentences for murder being made available to judges, is this the high time that the JPM government reflect anew on the whole issue of death penalty? Could the delayed new constitution be a solution to this challenge?

Our current desk based research proposes that we have the problem. The common knowledge suggest that the public awareness of the death penalty is not only limited but public opinion is also mixed.

It is for example very much worrying that there are views expressed in the country on supporting the death penalty that are based on a desire for retribution, sometimes on religious beliefs and also from peoples' personal experience. This is simply not a good sign.