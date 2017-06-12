Photo: The Citizen

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gets the feel of mineral concentrates for export at Buzwagi Gold Mine on March.

Since a report was released and its findings since disputed about gold concentrates in containers, the opinions around the country are divided largely into two parts; at one extreme there are those who see President Magufuli's decision as patriotic; something we should have done years back.

These rallied to the president's side immediately after the report was released, with a minister being fired. The list of casualties is even longer in the august House in Dodoma. The print media had something close to unanimity with their headlines the next day along the lines of "we are being robbed blind".

On the other extreme end, there are those who have argued that what happened is another proof that President Magufuli rushes into big decisions, with some, like Tundu Lissu, going as far as saying that the country might end up on "Zimbabwe Street", with ruined economy, ghost currency and a pariah status. These joined the debate after the mining firm at the heart of the controversy -- Acacia -- disputed the report findings.

Numbers. Statistics. They have been disputed with each side offering "facts" to support their claim. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told Parliamentarians that the government had tasked another commission to look into the possible fallout from the decision of barring containers to be shipped outside the country. This should have come before decisions were taken.

Almost everything was debated from whether the government has any clue what economic diplomacy is all about to those who see everything the government has done to this point is about economic diplomacy. In the midst of all this, names have been mentioned, and responsibility denied. However other important questions were left out of the debate. Only ACT-Wazalendo's Zitto Kabwe asked one of the right questions; with regard to how we ended up here. He even took trouble to explain the historical journey our mining laws have travelled through.

No doubt to give perspective to a debate that increasingly appears to lack any. I won't claim to have the answer to that question of how we ended up where we are. What is certain is this; if that question is not answered properly, we will end up in the same quagmire we have found ourselves in.

Energy and minerals sector competes with few other sectors like natural resources when it comes to controversial treaties. In the past there were cases where the government terminated controversial contracts and we ended up paying damages to firms and companies which were out to swindle us right from the start.

Political sentiments have always swayed these huge decisions. This time it is no different.

But all that does not deal with the circumstances which led us to today.

To get it right, we have to go back to the drawing board to prevent more controversial contracts in the future.

That brings me to the second question.

What are the costs of continuing with the status quo as opposed to those of turning the tables?

Courtesy of political expediency, this question has not been addressed as well. Those who have come anywhere near this question have painted a picture of a government waging 'economic war" against foreign firms, that the government is creating uncertainties to foreign investors who see the current political climate as too volatile, too unpredictable. That the price of keeping political promises to the economy is too steep. Bottom line, the economy will be ruined.

Others see this as a step in the right direction. The country is reclaiming what it has lost.

Between these starkly different outcomes, the exact economic price we might or might not pay is poorly discussed. As a result there are many who are totally confused with what to believe as "alternative facts" fly around.

To get things right, the efforts of saving this country from being robbed should not be along political party lines.