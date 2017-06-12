Warriors' caretaker coach Norman Mapeza yesterday shed tears of joy after seeing his charges cruise past Liberia in the 2019 African Cup of Nations Group G soccer qualifier at the National Sports Stadium. Mapeza's team was just a joy to watch dominating the entire match against the mesmerised Lone Star of Liberia.

And the FC Platinum gaffer did not only charm his players, but he also stole the hearts of thousands of Zimbabwean soccer fans who thronged the giant stadium and watched the Warriors putting up a stellar performance as they seized control of Group G after one round of fixtures.

Mapeza also gave the players "that had been ignored" in the past the chance to showcase their skills and most fans were left with a lot of hope after the Warriors charmed the nation with their flawless display yesterday.

After the match, Mapeza was over the moon as he shed tears of joy after helping the Warriors to record one of their most convincing victories at the grand stage.

"I was touched by emotions, I was touched by the people who came to support the team. A lot happened in the two weeks that we were in camp. A lot of negative stories were being said.

"I never thought fans would come and support us from what was being said, but I was surprised when I saw the stadium with thousands of fans. After the game I went to thank them.

"When I reached the stand with the Mbare Chimurenga choir I looked up and thanked them and the next thing I was touched by emotions. It had nothing to do with what happened in the past, but it had something to do with this match.

"I just want to say 'thank you' to the nation and everyone for rallying behind us," said Mapeza.

Mapeza showed true character when he fielded Thabani Kamusoko and George Chigova who were overlooked for the senior national team assignments before.

Teenage Hadebe, who was given little chance, also impressed at leftback.

A lot of people were left with hope following the performance by Mapeza's men. It might be early days, but the Warriors are destined for greater things if they replicate yesterday's flawless display of football which took them to the top of Group G.

Meanwhile, Liberia are reported to have threatened not to fulfil yesterday's match as there was a stand-off in allowances between the players and their football association.

The Lone Star, who arrived here on Thursday, were paid US$1 000 on the eve of the match with their association's president Musa Bility promising to come to Zimbabwe for the game, but he never pitched up.