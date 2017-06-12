Zimbabwe: Masaiti to Continue Assisting Matsito

Marondera-based award-winning music promoter Daniel Masaiti says he will continue assisting ailing sungura artiste Tadious Matsito. Matsito got his leg amputated three years ago and has been struggling since then. Fellow musicians have been hosting gigs to assist him, but the shows have not been giving much.

Recently Masaiti donated groceries to the musician and he is willing to assist further.

Masaiti said it was good to have such musicians assisted.

"They did well in providing entertainment to Zimbabweans, so if we do not give them assistance we will be very unfair. So far I am happy that he is recovering," he said.

He said he spoke to the musician last week and promised to give him some slots at his place if he fully recovers.

"I will make sure he works with other musicians at Legends if he recovers. Apart from that, I am doing my best to get him assisted," he said.

Meanwhile, Masaiti said he was having an array of events that include shows for Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah in June and July despite the low temperatures.

The award-winning promoter said he was responding to requests of music lovers to have the big shows at the venue.

His place has hosted an array of musicians both established and upcoming.

"We continue with shows despite this winter. Our main aim is to give people entertainment at Legends Sports Diner,"

The show comes as Legends celebrates its third anniversary.

"We have been hosting these musicians for three years now and despite the temperatures, our patrons want to have entertainment," he said.

Last week the venue successfully hosted Baba Harare and several dancers.