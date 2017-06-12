Somalia: Massive Bomb Blast Hits Army Convoy in Mogadishu

A massive roadside bomb struck a military convoy in Mogadishu on Sunday evening, amid a large security sweep ongoing in the seaside capital, witnesses said.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, a witness said a remote-controlled land mine ripped through two battle wagons near Benadir junction, wounding a civilian woman who was nearby the scene.

"After the IED blast, soldiers on the convoy opened fire at nearby crowd. I can't tell you the exact casualties, as a result of the shooting," said a witness who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb attack targeted on the army convoy, but, Police said they believe Al shabaab was responsibility for the incident.