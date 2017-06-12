Somalia: Gunmen Kill 2nd Electoral Delegate in Mogadishu

Assailants in Somali capital Mogadishu have shot and killed an electoral delegate who involved in the country's recent parliamentary election.

Ahmed Abdulkadir Hassan, the elder was gunned down by two men armed with pistols at Hamar-Bille village, in Mogadishu's Wardhigley district after evening prayers.

The late elder was among the country's electoral college who elected the current Somali Federal lawmakers from the regional administration of Galmudug, according to the Police.

The murder of the elder becomes the second in a day. The 1st was Ahmed Garfiq, and he was shot dead at Suuq Beerta area in Waberi district by unknown gunmen.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab group has vowed to kill the elders who involved in the parliamentary election. Al shabaab increased targeting elders in Mogadishu in recent months.