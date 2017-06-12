11 June 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Govt Registers Farmers to Boost Operation Wealth Creation

In order to improve the services rendered by NAADS and Operation Wealth Creation, the government has decided to register farmers groups to put farmers be at the centre of the two organisation's activities.

The creation of National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) in 2001 was meant to boost farmers activities but soon the technocrats diverted its agenda and soon after issues like poor quality planting materials, mismanagement of funds, and sale of inputs by farmers.

When Operation Wealth Creation was started in 2013, the situation did not change since the latter organisation was working with NAADS.

The Ministry of Agriculture has embarked on registering farmers groups starting from village level across the country.

The ministry has tasked Uganda Cooperative Alliance to register the farmers and set up a database in the ministry.

